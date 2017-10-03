TechTuesday with CNET Senior Editor Bridget Carey: Google vs. Amazon in a race to release new products

It’s Tech Tuesday! As is usually the case, CNET’s Bridget Carey joins Bill and Wendy on the phone. They talk about the upcoming Google event where new products will be introduced and how Walmart spilled the beans on one of the products; Amazon’s latest announcement of new products; the return of Teddy Ruxpin and his Disney-infused origin story; and much more.

