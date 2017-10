We are still celebrating the 1000th show and the listeners are benefiting! We are giving away tons of cool stuff all week, so keep listening. Also, you can win a washer and dryer from ABT during Appliancepalooza! Click HERE to enter. Greg Kot and Dean Richards remember Tom Petty. Alex Stone checks in from Las Vegas. We had an awesome Allstate ‘Kid of the Week’ and Dave Eanet and John Da Cosse are crushing it in the WDD.