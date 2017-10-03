Should the media re-examine how it covers mass shootings?

LAS VEGAS, NV - OCTOBER 02: Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo (C), flanked by Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman (L) and U.S. Rep. Dina Titus (D-NV), speaks during a news conference at the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department headquarters to brief members of the media on a mass shooting on October 2, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. A lone gunman opened fire on the Route 91 Harvest country music festival on October 1, leaving 59 dead and hundreds wounded. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Scott Smith, The Download’s New Media Correspondent, joins Justin to discuss the media and its response to the mass shooting in Las Vegas. Scott and Justin talk about the way the media covers breaking news, the debate over the word “terrorism” and if we need to change the way we approach covering mass shootings.

