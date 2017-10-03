Should the media re-examine how it covers mass shootings?

Scott Smith, The Download’s New Media Correspondent, joins Justin to discuss the media and its response to the mass shooting in Las Vegas. Scott and Justin talk about the way the media covers breaking news, the debate over the word “terrorism” and if we need to change the way we approach covering mass shootings.

