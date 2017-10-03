Roe Conn Full Show (10/2/17): Reports from Las Vegas, Tom Petty’s legacy, and the Switch-to-Mitch
The Roe Conn Show w/Anna Davlantes Show for Monday, October 2nd, 2017:
Ryan Burrow and ABC’s Alex Stone check-in from the ground in Las Vegas after the worst mass shooting in modern American history was perpetrated the night before, WGN-TV’s Tom Skilling reacts to another mass shooting and talks about storms coming to Chicago, former curator of the Rock And Roll Hall of Fame- Howard Kramer talks about the life and legacy of Tom Petty, the Top Five@5 features a look at the events in Las Vegas, host of “No Labels Radio” on Sirius XM’s POTUS Channel & Associate Editor and columnist at RealClearPolitics- A.B. Stoddard talks about the politics of gun control, and WGN’s Chicago Bears Insider- Adam Hoge ushers in the Mitchell Trubisky era.
