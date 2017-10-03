No Coast Cinema Ep. 17 | Marissa Lessman & Luke Taylor

Please note: This podcast may contain content not suitable for all listeners

Another week, another edition of No Coast Cinema!

This time, Tom and Conor sit down with screenwriter Marissa Lessman and producer Luke Taylor to talk about their work on the upcoming film, “Phil”. The film looks at what happens to the memories of our exes after a breakup, specifically the “steamier” aspects of a relationship. Lessman and Taylor go into the production stage of filmmaking as well as the struggle of getting an idea from page to screen.

Tom and Conor also discuss the ongoing controversy in the Austin, TX film community involving longtime critics Harry Knowles of Ain’t It Cool News and Devin Faraci of Birth.Movies.Death. When will the “boys club” of cinema finally come to an end? Can film be a safe place for everyone?

Plus, Tom and Conor share their list of horror flicks to watch in October.

