Live from Studio 435: The North 41

The great Chicago band The North 41 join Justin in Studio 435 to chat about their career, the artists that have influenced them, the supportive Chicago music scene, their new single”Living on Top,” how they put their live music sets together, what we can expect from their new music and their upcoming shows at Emporium and Lincoln Hall. They also play a few songs including “The Funk,” “Everybody Knows” and Tom Petty’s “Mary Jane’s Last Dance.” Wow!

