Las Vegas-based journalist Carrie Kaufman: “The locals are feeling pretty close to one another and it becomes a tight knit community when something goes wrong”

Posted 12:08 AM, October 3, 2017, by

Police form a perimeter around the road leading to the Mandalay Hotel (background) after a gunman killed at least 50 people and wounded more than 200 others when he opened fire on a country music concert in Las Vegas, Nevada on October 2, 2017. Police said the gunman, a 64-year-old local resident named as Stephen Paddock, had been killed after a SWAT team responded to reports of multiple gunfire from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay, a hotel-casino next to the concert venue. / AFP PHOTO / Mark RALSTON (Photo credit should read MARK RALSTON/AFP/Getty Images)

Journalist and KNPR host and producer Carrie Kaufman joins Justin to talk about the latest news surrounding the mass shooting in Las Vegas, the demographics of the people that were attending the Jason Aldean concert, the stories surrounding this tragedy that are most important to the people of Las Vegas and the response from the residents of the city.

