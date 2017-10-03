× Las Vegas-based journalist Carrie Kaufman: “The locals are feeling pretty close to one another and it becomes a tight knit community when something goes wrong”

Journalist and KNPR host and producer Carrie Kaufman joins Justin to talk about the latest news surrounding the mass shooting in Las Vegas, the demographics of the people that were attending the Jason Aldean concert, the stories surrounding this tragedy that are most important to the people of Las Vegas and the response from the residents of the city.

