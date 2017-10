× ‘Sound Opinions’ co-host Jim DeRogatis: “Tom Petty is absolutely one of the greats and he’s all the greater for not having given a care about all that”

Jim DeRogatis, the great journalist, author, critic, drummer and co-host of “Sound Opinions,” joins Justin to talk about the life legacy of Tom Petty, who passed away at the age of 66.

