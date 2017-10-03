How is Chicago poised to help Puerto Rico?

UIC Professor Nilda Flores-Gonzalez joins Justin to talk about her experience getting her family to Chicago from Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria, what the people in Puerto Rico are currently facing, what Chicago is doing to help the residents of Puerto Rico and her thoughts on the Trump administration’s response to the disaster.

