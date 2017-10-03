How is Chicago poised to help Puerto Rico?

US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump attend a meeting with Governor Ricardo Rossello (L)and other officials after stepping off Air Force One upon arrival at Luis Muñiz Air National Guard Base in Carolina, Puerto Rico on October 3, 2017. Nearly two weeks after Hurricane Maria thrashed through the US territory, much of the islands remains short of food and without access to power or drinking water. / AFP PHOTO / MANDEL NGAN (Photo credit should read MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images)

UIC Professor Nilda Flores-Gonzalez joins Justin to talk about her experience getting her family to Chicago from Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria, what the people in Puerto Rico are currently facing, what Chicago is doing to help the residents of Puerto Rico and her thoughts on the Trump administration’s response to the disaster.

