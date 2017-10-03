Former WH Press Secretary Dana Perino assess President Trump’s trip to Puerto Rico

Former Press Secretary to President George Bush, host of The Daily Briefing with Dana Perino, and co-host of The Five, Dana Perino joins Roe Conn and Anna Davlantes to talk about President Trump’s trip to Puerto Rico and the future of gun control legislation.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3406547/3406547_2017-10-03-191447.64kmono.mp3?ad_params=zones%3DPreroll%7Cstation_id%3D3785.mp3

Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter, we’ll follow back, we promise!

Follow @RoeConn Follow @AnnaDavlantes Follow @WGNGoodBuyGirl Follow @VioletaPod​ Follow @kpowell720​ Follow @TheRoeConnShow​

​And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!​​​​