Former WH Press Secretary Dana Perino assess President Trump’s trip to Puerto Rico
Former Press Secretary to President George Bush, host of The Daily Briefing with Dana Perino, and co-host of The Five, Dana Perino joins Roe Conn and Anna Davlantes to talk about President Trump’s trip to Puerto Rico and the future of gun control legislation.
