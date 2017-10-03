Former WH Press Secretary Dana Perino assess President Trump’s trip to Puerto Rico

Posted 6:21 PM, October 3, 2017, by , Updated at 06:20PM, October 3, 2017

US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump meet with US Virgin Islands Governor Kenneth Mapp in the Ward Room aboard the USS Kearsarge, off Puerto Rico on October 3, 2017. Nearly two weeks after Hurricane Maria thrashed through the US territory, much of the islands remains short of food and without access to power or drinking water. (MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images)

Former Press Secretary to President George Bush, host of The Daily Briefing with Dana Perino, and co-host of The Five, Dana Perino joins Roe Conn and Anna Davlantes to talk about President Trump’s trip to Puerto Rico and the future of gun control legislation.

