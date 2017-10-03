‘Coffee With a Cop’ allows community to meet Morgan Park police

BEVERLY — Police in the Morgan Park district will host a community outreach event called “Coffee With A Cop” from 9-10 a.m. Wednesday at Bridgeport Coffee Co. in Beverly.

The gathering intends to bring area residents and police officers together to talk about issues within the neighborhoods served by officers in the district.

Click here for more on this story from DNAinfo.

“The mission of ‘Coffee With A Cop’ is to break down the barriers between police officers and the citizens they serve by removing agendas and allowing opportunities to ask questions, voice concerns and get to know officers in your neighborhood,” the flyer for the event said.