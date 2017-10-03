Bill and Wendy Full Show 10/3/2017

Guests include CNET Senior Editor, Bridget Carey, and Mike McNamara and Company to discuss the Midwest Independent Film Festival. Bill and Wendy pay tribute to the late Tom Petty, they also reflect on Jimmy Kimmel’s very emotional plea in response to the Las Vegas mass shooting, and much more.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter at @billwendyshow, and on Facebook at Bill Leff and Wendy Snyder. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from ten a.m. to noon, then streaming from noon to one p.m.