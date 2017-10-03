× Beardsgaard: An Old School Barbershop Celebrating Beards, Straight Blade Shaves and Nerd Culture

Nick Digilio talks with the wonderful Natalie and Tyler Anderson, owners of Beardsgaard Barbers in Batavia.

Learn more about this old school barbershop that celebrates beards, straight blade shaves and nerd culture!

They’re hosting a special event this Wednesday night featuring Captain Fawcett‘s new book “The Gentleman’s Guide to Grooming: The Quintessential Handbook for the Modern Man.” For more information, click here!

