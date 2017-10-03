Allstate Kid of the Week: Benjamin A.

Benjamin A. is our awesome Allstate ‘Kid of the Week.’ Since freshman year, Ben has volunteered minimally 2 hours every week for the Village of Tinley Park as an editor/cameraman for the two village produced public access shows. He also records village meetings, parades and events. At Marian Catholic he is a four year member of the Cross Country team, receiving the teammate award at 3 meets this year alone. He is a member of the History Club, Political Club, Model UN, Dominican Ambassadors, Recruitment Corp, volleyball team and gives up his study hall to aide for a favorite teacher. He has been called upon numerous times to host shadowing grade school students. He maintains good grades (even honors and AP) and always helps at home. He’s a great kid!