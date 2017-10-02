Wintrust Business Lunch 10/2/17: The Old Post Office, Women In Construction, & Website Paywalls

One of Illinois’s strongest startup categories is healthcare/insurance startups, large and small. Jim Dallke and Katherine Davis joined Steve to discus the next steps for Outcome Health and how the old post office could be the leader for the Amazon HQ2 location. Peggy Newquist is trying to further the reach for women in the construction industry where only 9% of the industry is represented, and Randi Shaffer updated the latest from Google trying to avoid the punishments of sites with paywalls.