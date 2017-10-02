WGN Radio Theater #220: Barrie Craig, Escape, and Fibber Mcgee & Molly

Carl Amari and Lisa Wolf bring you the best from the Golden Age of Radio on the WGN Radio Theatre on October 1, 2017. First classic episode of the night is: “Barrie Craig, C.I: The Moving Target.” Guest Starring: William Gargan; (02-16-55). Next, we have: “Escape: The Most Dangerous Game.” Guest Starring: Paul Frees; (10-01-47). For our final episode of the night, we have: “Fibber Mcgee & Molly: Duck Hunting.”Guest Starring: Mayor Latrivia; (11-03-42)

