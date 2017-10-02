President Donald Trump addresses the nation following a mass shooting on the Las Vegas Strip that killed at least 50 and injured more than 400 people.
Video: President Trump addresses nation after Las Vegas shooting
-
“It’s a scary situation” WGN’s Sam Panayotovich live from Las Vegas
-
At least 58 dead, 515 injured in shooting at Las Vegas concert
-
Audio: President Trump speaks at the United Nations
-
The Download Presents The Week That Was: “Harvey and Irma, and DACA, oh my!”
-
Audio: President Trump press conference
-
-
Guth and Huppke on Politics | Worst. Empathy. Ever.
-
Guth and Huppke on Politics | Worst. Rally. Ever.
-
The John Williams Show Full Podcast 09.22.17: Low-Line, Lettuce Entertain You, Field Museum ID Day
-
Guth and Huppke on Politics | Worst. Nuke. Ever.
-
Terrorism Expert Tom Mockaitis is turning out to be Wendy’s human prozac…
-
-
ABC Correspondent Karen Travers on the Trump-Putin meeting that went four times too long
-
Matt Bubala Full Show 8-25-17
-
AB Stoddard on Trump’s First UN Meeting