The Opening Bell 10/2/17: Best Selling Author, Dan Brown

The music industry is a tough business to be in, but once in it, the business can be very lucrative. Merchandise is one of the biggest factors of income for bands, and Rich Santo (CEO of Culture Studio) helps make that merchandise. Steve and Rich discussed the long road that the manufacturing company took from screen printing by hand, to mass marketing. Best-selling author, Dan Brown then discussed his latest book “Origin” and his stop in Chicago tomorrow at Anderson’s Bookshop at 7:00pm. He also shared his perspective on how his upbringing attributed to the the tough underlining questions in his books and society.