The John Williams Show Full Podcast 10.02.17: Las Vegas shooting, Jane Addams Resource Corporation

The number of people dead after a shooting Sunday night on the Las Vegas Strip rose to 58 Monday. John is first joined by WGN Radio Sports Reporter Sam Panayotovich, who was in Las Vegas and on the Strip when the attack occurred. Then, a restaurant manager in Las Vegas, who attended Harvest Fest, describes the scene from within the crowd that was showered with automatic gun bullets. And, Ryan Burrow describes some of the missing details. Finally, Jane Addams Resource Corporation President Guy Loudon explains how he works to help low-income adults find a job.