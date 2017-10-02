The ‘feisty’ Tribune Columnist, Eric Zorn: Will certain math logics remain the same?

Bill and Wendy are joined in the studio by their pal, the feisty Tribune columnist, Eric Zorn! They talk about the Las Vegas mass shooting, the effect that Monty Hall’s death could possibly have on the famous “Monty Hall” logic problem, the upcoming Chicago Podcast Festival on October 7th, and much more.

