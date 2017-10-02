The Download with Justin Kaufmann Full Show 10-2-17

On tonight’s episode of The Download, Justin welcomes political analysts Dave Lundy and Chris Robling to talk about the top political stories of the week as well as to reflect on the tragedy in Las Vegas, journalist and KNPR host and producer Carrie Kaufman tells us how the locals are dealing with the mass shooting in Las Vegas, The Download’s new media correspondent Scott Smith analyzes the way media covers tragedies, author and journalist Jim DeRogatis chats about the legacy of musician Tom Petty, Pulitzer Prize-winning investigative reporter Michael Rezendes discusses the challenges of covering breaking news and being a reporter in 2017 ahead of his appearance at the Mac tomorrow night and we end the show in Studio 435 with a live performance from the great local band The North 41.

