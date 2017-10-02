The Beat Full Show (10/1/17): Cubs gear up for phase one of their title defense

Mark Carman and Jarrett Payton bring you the Sunday edition of The Beat: the guys join the chorus of fans and calling for the Bears to finally turn the page on the QB situation; the MLB regular season wraps and we evaluate possible lineups and rotation options as the Cubs and Nationals prepare to lock up in the NLDS; Washington Post sports columnist Barry Svrluga gives us the lowdown on Max Scherzer and what’s going on in the Nats clubhouse; Adam Hoge checks in and talks about how the Bears poor offensive play is weighing on the club’s veterans on both sides of the ball, Carm has a post Yom Kippur dilemma, and more.