The Beat Full Show (10/1/17): Cubs gear up for phase one of their title defense

Posted 12:41 AM, October 2, 2017, by

CHICAGO, IL - SEPTEMBER 30: Albert Almora Jr. #5 of the Chicago Cubs (L) and Kyle Schwarber #12 (C) jog back to the dugout after their win over the Cincinnati Reds as fans hold up "W" flags in the outfield bleachers at Wrigley Field on September 30, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois. The Chicago Cubs won 9-0. (Photo by Jon Durr/Getty Images)

Mark Carman and Jarrett Payton bring you the Sunday edition of The Beat: the guys join the chorus of fans and calling for the Bears to finally turn the page on the QB situation; the MLB regular season wraps and we evaluate possible lineups and rotation options as the Cubs and Nationals prepare to lock up in the NLDS; Washington Post sports columnist Barry Svrluga gives us the lowdown on Max Scherzer and what’s going on in the Nats clubhouse; Adam Hoge checks in and talks about how the Bears poor offensive play is weighing on the club’s veterans on both sides of the ball, Carm has a post Yom Kippur dilemma, and more.