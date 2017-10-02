Pulitzer Prize-winning investigative reporter Michael Rezendes: “What happened in Las Vegas appears to be almost beyond human comprehension and I think that is what’s so troubling about it”

Posted 9:30 PM, October 2, 2017, by

US journalist Mike Rezendes (L) and US actor Mark Ruffalo pose for photographers ahead of the UK Premiere of the film 'Spotlight' in central London on January 20, 2016. Nominated for 'Best Picture'at the Oscars, The investigative journalism drama "Spotlight," about the newspaper team that uncovered a widespread child sex scandal in the Catholic Church in Boston, won the awards for Best Picture and Best Acting Ensemble at the Critics' Choice Awards on Sunday, January 17, 2016. AFP PHOTO / JUSTIN TALLIS / AFP / JUSTIN TALLIS (Photo credit should read JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP/Getty Images)

Pulitzer Prize-winning investigative reporter Michael Rezendes joins Justin to talk about his career, being part of the “Spotlight” team that uncovered sex abuse in the Archdiocese of Boston, the tragedy in Las Vegas, being witness to the Boston Marathon bombing, what it is like to be a reporter covering breaking news, the importance of investigative journalism, how valuable real news is, when you know a story is ready for print, if the success of the movie “Spotlight” makes his job easier or harder, the pressure of being a journalist in 2017 and his “The Man Behind Spotlight” event tomorrow night at The MAC.

Follow Justin on Twitter and give him a like on Facebook. The Download with Justin Kaufmann airs Monday through Friday from 7 pm. to 11 pm on @WGNRadio