Mother! Backlash & October Movie Previews

Managing Editor at Movies.com and Contributing Editor at Fandango.com, Erik Davis and Mason talk about the backlash: Mother, has received. Mason gives her thoughts on the movie: “IT” and the “IT” sequel release date is revealed. Erik previews the upcoming movie releases for October: GeoStorm, LeatherFace, Happy Death Day, Blade Runner 2049 and Jigsaw.

