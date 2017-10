× Las Vegas Harvest Fest Concertgoer Kyle Harris: The front of the stage “turned out to be my saving grace”

Kyle Harris, manager of Joe’s Seafood, Prime Steak and Stone Crab in Caesar’s Palace, joins John to describe the scene at which shots begun to shower a crowd of concertgoers at Harvest Fest. The Oak Park transplant explains how he was able to escape what is being called the deadliest shooting of modern U.S. history.