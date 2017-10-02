Jeff Daniels goes on tour with his son’s band, The Ben Daniels Band

Emmy-award winning actor, Jeff Daniels, talks with Bill and Wendy about his love for music. Jeff joined his son’s band, The Ben Daniels Band, and now they are currently on tour. Jeff shares his experiences with touring, the emotions that come along with performing with his son, and some of his favorite acting roles throughout his career.

Jeff Daniels with The Ben Daniels Band will be at City Winery in Chicago on October 26th at 6pm; and at Woodstock Opera House in Woodstock, IL on October 27th.

