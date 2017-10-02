“It’s a scary situation” WGN’s Sam Panayotovich live from Las Vegas
Sam Panayotovich joins Nick Digilo live from Las Vegas after the mass shooting.
(Please note this interview occurred shortly after the incident and the situation was still fluid. The reports Sam had heard from officials about multiple shooters and multiple locations were eventually proven false.)
