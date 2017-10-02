× Illinois’ most haunted building is the Congress Plaza Hotel, report says

CHICAGO — The Congress Plaza Hotel has been named the most haunted spot in Illinois.

The hotel at 520 S. Michigan Ave. is supposedly the home of a number of ghosts — including that of notorious gangster Al Capone, according to Travel + Leisure magazine, which picked the most haunted spots in the United States.

Click here for more on this story from DNAinfo.

The Congress also is reported to be the home of ghosts Karel Langer, a young boy who runs around the halls, and Peg Leg Johnny, who plays with the light switches, according to WBEZ. And the hotel supposedly inspired Stephen King’s horror story, “1408.”

Click to listen:

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3406039/3406039_2017-10-02-185639.64kmono.mp3?ad_params=zones%3DPreroll%7Cstation_id%3770.mp3