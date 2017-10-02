“Elton Jim” urges everyone to watch the Ken Burns’ PBS series “The Vietnam War,” and queries if he should “cut the cord” and ride the new TV “stream”

In this 72nd episode of “Elton Jim” Turano’s “CAPTAIN POD-TASTIC,” Jim Turano shares his excitement for the recent PBS series by Ken Burns, “The Vietman War.” He praises the documentary film for its exhaustive research, compelling footage and interviews, and mostly, for its even-handed handling of this controversial and polarizing event and era. It is a “must-see” history lesson that everyone should see. And in the “Pop Culture Club,” Jim and Emily Armanetti discuss the pros and cons of “cutting the cord,” as many TV viewers are eliminating their cable TV hook-up in favor of the increasingly popular streaming services, which are beginning to dominate the medium and the Emmy Awards.