Award-winning wine from the Danenberger Family Vineyards in Illinois

Posted 11:30 AM, October 2, 2017

Susan Sullivan Danenberger is the winemaker behind the award-winning Danenberger Family Vineyards in New Berlin, IL. Susan joins Roe Conn and Anna Davlantes to talk about being a 5th generation Illinois farmer, her passion for wine, her success vinting award-winning wine in Illinois, and DFV’s destination vineyard in the heart of Illinois.

