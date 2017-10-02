Award-winning wine from the Danenberger Family Vineyards in Illinois

Susan Sullivan Danenberger is the winemaker behind the award-winning Danenberger Family Vineyards in New Berlin, IL. Susan joins Roe Conn and Anna Davlantes to talk about being a 5th generation Illinois farmer, her passion for wine, her success vinting award-winning wine in Illinois, and DFV’s destination vineyard in the heart of Illinois.
