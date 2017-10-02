Award-winning wine from the Danenberger Family Vineyards in Illinois

Susan Sullivan Danenberger is the winemaker behind the award-winning Danenberger Family Vineyards in New Berlin, IL. Susan joins Roe Conn and Anna Davlantes to talk about being a 5th generation Illinois farmer, her passion for wine, her success vinting award-winning wine in Illinois, and DFV’s destination vineyard in the heart of Illinois.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3405162/3405162_2017-09-29-203502.64kmono.mp3?ad_params=zones%3DPreroll%7Cstation_id%3D3785.mp3

Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter, we’ll follow back, we promise!

Follow @RoeConn Follow @AnnaDavlantes Follow @WGNGoodBuyGirl​ Follow @VioletaPod​ Follow @kpowell720​ Follow @TheRoeConnShow​

​And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!​​​​