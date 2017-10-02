× Author Dan Brown could have another Best Seller on his hands

Author of the #1 Best Seller “The Da Vinci Code”, Dan Brown, joins Bill and Wendy to discuss his latest novel “Origin“. Dan talks his love for writing, continuous success throughout the years, and the battle between religion and science that he experiences while writing.

Dan will be at Anderson’s Bookshop in Downers Grove on October 3rd at 7pm for a presentation of his latest work and book signing. Tickets are still available and they include one signed copy of the book.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter at @billwendyshow, and on Facebook at Bill Leff and Wendy Snyder. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from ten a.m. to noon, then streaming from noon to one p.m.