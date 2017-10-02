× An update from WGN’s Sam Panayotovich live from Las Vegas, “It was a very surreal thing”

WGN’s own Sam Panayotovich joins Bill and Wendy live from Las Vegas on the developments in the mass shooting. Sam explains the lock down that occurred on the Las Vegas strip, and the complete pandemonium.

