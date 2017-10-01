WGN Radio Theater #219: Box Thirteen, Phil Harris & Alice Faye, and Suspense

Carl Amari and Lisa Wolf bring you the best from the Golden Age of Radio on the WGN Radio Theatre on September 30, 2017. First classic episode of the night is: “Box Thirteen: Blackmail Is Murder.” Guest Starring: Alan Ladd; (09-05-48). Next, we have: “Phil Harris & Alice Faye: A New Drug.” Guesting Starring: PH & AF; (11-14-48). For our final episode of the night, we have: “Suspense: Voyage Through Darkness.” Guest Starring: Olivia De Havilland; (09-07-44).

