Veteran baseball exec Ned Colletti: “My love of baseball began right at Clark and Addison”

Los Angeles Dodgers Senior Advisor Ned Colletti joins Sam Panayotovich and Kevin Powell to talk about his long front office career in baseball and his new book The Big Chair: The Smooth Hops and Bad Bounces from the Inside World of the Acclaimed Los Angeles Dodgers General Manager.

He discusses getting his start in the game with the Cubs and watching them go through LA to eventually win the World Series, his time with the Dodgers and friendship with Tommy Lasorda, surviving a night out with Frank Sinatra, his favorite Ron Santo story, and more.