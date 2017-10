× This is History: Jenny McCarthy on Playboy Founder Hugh Hefner; A Conversation with Anne Serling, Daughter of ‘Twilight Zone Creator Rod Serling

Dave Plier and Dave Schwan talk about the passing of American icon Hugh Hefner, ‘Playboy Penthouse’, ‘Playboy After Dark’ along with reflection on Hefner’s impact by Chicago’s own Jenny McCarthy. Plus, nearly 60 years ago ‘The Twilight Zone’ debuted. Dave shares highlights of his interview with Rod Serling’s daughter, Anne.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3405504/3405504_2017-10-01-061104.64kmono.mp3?ad_params=zones%3DPreroll%7Cstation_id%3D3748.mp3