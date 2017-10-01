The Sunday Spin: Politics with Rick Pearson Full Show 10/01/17
On this edition of The Sunday Spin:
General Manager of Cafe Bionda, Tony Britos, joined the show. Tony talks about the history of Cafe Bionda, their new Bears Tailgate Brunch, and more.
Then, Chicago Tribune city hall reporter Hal Dardick stops by. Hal and Rick talk about the latest on the fate of the controversial penny-per-ounce sweetened beverage tax and its chief supporter, a re-election seeking Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle. They also talk about County Commissioner Richard Boykin’s decision not to challenge her.
After that, Democratic state Rep. Sara Feigenholtz of Chicago, chimes in on the Spin hotline. She’s the House sponsor of legislation now on Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner’s desk that would expand taxpayer-subsidized abortions for women on Medicaid and under state employee health insurance. The governor was for it as a candidate, against it in April and now is saying he’s studying the bill–which has political implications for him on both sides of the issue.
For our last guest, Rick is joined by Cook County Commissioner Bridget Gainer. The two talk about the fate of the so-called pop tax, which she opposes. They also discuss a new landbank program to help home ownership and her efforts to encourage women to have a greater impact on government and policies.