The Sunday Spin: Politics with Rick Pearson Full Show 10/01/17

On this edition of The Sunday Spin:

General Manager of Cafe Bionda, Tony Britos, joined the show. Tony talks about the history of Cafe Bionda, their new Bears Tailgate Brunch, and more.

Then, Chicago Tribune city hall reporter Hal Dardick stops by. Hal and Rick talk about the latest on the fate of the controversial penny-per-ounce sweetened beverage tax and its chief supporter, a re-election seeking Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle. They also talk about County Commissioner Richard Boykin’s decision not to challenge her.