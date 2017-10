× The New Season of NBC’s Chicago P.D. with LaRoyce Hawkins and Patrick John Flueger

Dave Plier hangs out with actors LaRoyce Hawkins and Patrick Flueger from NBC’s’ Chicago P.D.’ to talk about their 5th season, their friendship on and off screen, and what about some ‘Chicago P.D.’ action figures?!

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3405508/3405508_2017-10-01-061908.64kmono.mp3?ad_params=zones%3DPreroll%7Cstation_id%3D3748.mp3