The Beat Full Show (9/30/17): Are Bears, Glennon showing historic ineptitude?

Sam Panayotovich and Kevin Powell bring you the Saturday edition of The Beat: Mike Glennon’s performance in Green Bay leads the guys and listeners to weigh in on the worst Bears QBs they can remember; Adam Hoge joins the show as the league hands down a suspension for the Danny Trevathan helmet-to-helmet hit and we discuss the possibility, finally, of a QB change; former Dodgers GM and Chicago native Ned Colletti talks about his long career in baseball and The Big Chair; MLB.com White Sox insider Scott Merkin discusses Carlos Rodon’s future with the club as he prepares to undergo offseason shoulder surgery; WGN Blackhawks insider Scott King shares his takeaways from the preseason as the team gears up for their Thursday night opener, and more.