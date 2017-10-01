× Stink bugs that smell like rotting cherries ready to crawl in Chicago homes

EDITOR’S NOTE: It’s stink bug season again. Here’s DNAinfo’s story from last year about the nasty little bugs.

CHICAGO — As collections manager of insects for the Field Museum, part of Crystal Maier‘s job is studying beetles that come from decaying animals, dung or a bottom of a lake that’s decomposing or rotting.

But none of those smells bother her as much as a stink bug’s.

Click here for more on this story from DNAinfo.

“I have a pretty high tolerance, but for some reason, a stink bug is really off-putting for me,” she said.

Chicagoans all over the city are starting to find stink bugs, including a brown marmorated stink bug that was introduced from Asia, in their houses as the insects leave the cool outdoors for warm interiors.