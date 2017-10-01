× Author Rich Cohen on his new book, The Chicago Cubs: Story of a Curse: “The book is finite, but the Cubs go on forever”

Author Rich Cohen joins Rick Kogan in the studio to talk about his books, “The Chicago Cubs: Story of a Curse” and “Unstoppable: My Life So Far,” which he co-authored with Maria Sharapova. Rich and Rick talked about how Rich became a Cubs fan (even with a Yankees fan as his Dad), why he decided to write these two books and he previewed his upcoming book signing at the Billy Goat on Wednesday.