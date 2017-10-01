Rep. Sara Feigenholtz weighs in on Gov. Rauner’s decision to sign HB 40
Democratic state Rep. Sara Feigenholtz of Chicago, chimes in on the Spin hotline. She’s the House sponsor of legislation now on Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner’s desk that would expand taxpayer-subsidized abortions for women on Medicaid and under state employee health insurance. The governor was for it as a candidate, against it in April and now is saying he’s studying the bill–which has political implications for him on both sides of the issue.