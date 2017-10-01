OTL #572: Fighting domestic violence, Beardsgaard Barbers grows, Local urban farming with The Gardeneers

Mike Stephen chats with both Bethany Gomillion, Marathon Campaign Coordinator at Run Domestic Violence Out of Town, and Elizabeth Gray, marathoner and domestic abuse survivor, about fighting domestic violence; checks in with Natalie Anderson, co-owner of Batavia’s Beardsgaard Barbers, about that booming small business; and discusses educating CPS students about healthy eating with May Tsupros, Executive Director and Co-founder of The Gardeneers. This week’s local music provided by Fire Garden.

