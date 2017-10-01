Chicago Podcast Festival’s Jonathan Pitts, Allie LeFevere from ‘The Potterotica Podcast’ & Tania Richard from ‘Race Bait’
The International Chicago Podcast Festival is happening this week all around Chicago, so Rick Kogan talks to its organizer and curator, Jonathan Pitts, as well as a couple featured podcasters. Allie LeFevere from The Potterotica Podcast and Tania Richard from Race Bait talk to Rick about their journey to creating podcasts, how they value community and audience interaction and why they’re excited to perform in front of a live audience!