After Hours with Rick Kogan Full Show: Author Rich Cohen, Kevin and Scott from “Chasing the Blues,” and Jonathan Pitts, Allie LeFevere & Tania Richard from the Chicago International Podcast Festival

Author Rich Cohen joins Rick Kogan in the studio to talk about his books, “The Chicago Cubs: Story of a Curse” and “Unstoppable: My Life So Far,” which he co-authored with Maria Sharapova. Writer Kevin Guilfoile and Director Scott Smith talk about their movie “Chasing the Blues” which will be premiering at the Chicago Film Festival. The International Chicago Podcast Festival is happening this week all around Chicago, so Rick Kogan talks to its organizer and curator, Jonathan Pitts, as well as a couple featured podcasters, Allie LeFevere from The Potterotica Podcast and Tania Richard from Race Bait.