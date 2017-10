× Fall’s Most Anticipated Music Releases, Concert Preview and How Different Generations Discover New Music with ‘Sounds Sessions’ Host Michael Heidemann

Michael Heidemann, host of ‘Sound Sessions’ joins Dave to talk about how different generations discover new music, the top music releases of the Fall and upcoming concerts around town.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3405506/3405506_2017-10-01-061506.64kmono.mp3?ad_params=zones%3DPreroll%7Cstation_id%3D3748.mp3