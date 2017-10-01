Drury Lane’s “Rock of Ages” stars Nicholas Druzbanski & Tiffany Tatreau join Dean Richards in the Showcase studio. “Rock of Ages” is directed by Scott Weinstein as it’s set during the end of the 1980s. The show follows a cast of characters from The Bourbon Room as they fight to save Hollywood’s Sunset Strip. 28 classic ’80s hits from legendary artists such as Bon Jovi, Poison, and more are featured in this five time Tony Awards nominated musical.

Tickets for Drury Lane’s “Rock of Ages” can be purchased at Ticketmaster.com.