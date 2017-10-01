Dean Richards gets the scoop on the Annual Gilda’s House “Night of a Thousand Noogies”

Dean Richards talks with CEO and President of Gilda’s Club Chicago, Laura Jane Hyde, about their annual “Night of a Thousand Noogies”. The event consists of chats with the celebrities and Chicago notables as Second City comedians provide improv skits based on information shared with the audience, as well as a silent auction that includes items like Southwest Airlines tickets, Walt Disney World “Park Hopper passes”, and more! All of the proceeds of the night will be used to support more than 300 free activities each month at the Club and satellite locations.

Gilda’s Club Chicago is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization and is funded through donations from individuals, businesses, foundations and special events. They are an affiliate of the Cancer Support Community, as they support anyone living with cancer and those who have lost someone to cancer as well.

For more information, to get involved, or to donate, visit www.gildasclubchicago.org.