× Chicago’s Very Own Neil Flynn on the Memorable Final Season of ABC Comedy ‘The Middle’

Chicago’s own, actor Neil Flynn joins Dave Plier to preview the comedy’s 9th and final season, the chemistry with Patricia Heaton and the rest of the cast, favorite guest stars on the show and thoughts about the upcoming Cubs post-season playoffs.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3405507/3405507_2017-10-01-061607.64kmono.mp3?ad_params=zones%3DPreroll%7Cstation_id%3D3748.mp3