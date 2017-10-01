Adam Hoge: “I thought two games made sense” for Trevathan

WGN Bears insider Adam Hoge joins Sam Panayotovich and Kevin Powell as the NFL hands down a two game suspension to Danny Trevathan for his helmet-to-helmet hit on Packers wideout Davante Adams. They also talk about when we should expect to find out whether or not the Bears are making the change at QB, how Mike Glennon’s inability to even be a game manager is making the front office look bad regarding Mitch Trubisky’s development, and more.