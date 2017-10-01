Adam Hoge: “I thought two games made sense” for Trevathan

Posted 3:20 PM, October 1, 2017, by , Updated at 03:19PM, October 1, 2017

GREEN BAY, WI - SEPTEMBER 28: Randall Cobb #18 of the Green Bay Packers is tackled by Danny Trevathan #59 of the Chicago Bears in the first quarter at Lambeau Field on September 28, 2017 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

WGN Bears insider Adam Hoge joins Sam Panayotovich and Kevin Powell as the NFL hands down a two game suspension to Danny Trevathan for his helmet-to-helmet hit on Packers wideout Davante Adams.  They also talk about when we should expect to find out whether or not the Bears are making the change at QB, how Mike Glennon’s inability to even be a game manager is making the front office look bad regarding Mitch Trubisky’s development, and more.