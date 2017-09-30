Payton Presser: Bears have to unleash Trubisky

I hope this Presser finds you well. I’m not going to beat around the bush on this one. Let’s get straight to the point. The Mike Glennon experiment is not working out. From the conversations I’ve had with Bears fans over the last 24 hours, you guys have seen all that you need to see from number 8. So I say this with no aggressive tone: Please stop trying to sell me on something that I don’t really want. I’m not buying it. Thursday night’s outing for Glennon was a microcosm of his short time here in Chicago. Glennon had four turnovers on the night which helped lead to the 35-14 loss to the Pack on prime time television. The one thing that the Bears coaching staff praised Glennon for before the season was his decision making and taking care of the football. Thursday marked the 3rd turnover bonanza we’ve seen number 8 have so far this season. Glennon just doesn’t have the tools you need to be a successful QB in the new age NFL.

“The traits that you do want in your starting QB are sitting on the sideline wearing a number 10 jersey.” After having Cutler here for years, I have become accustomed to QBs serving the ball up to other teams on a platter. The turnovers have in some ways become like rollover minutes on my phone plan. In Glennon’s defense, there are not enough playmakers around him to really thrive in this Bears offense. That’s the problem I have with keeping him as the starter. The traits that you do want in your starting QB are sitting on the sideline wearing a number 10 jersey.

“We saw flashes of what he could be in the preseason.” I’ve said this before in my previous Payton Pressers. Trubisky might not be the savior that will resurrect the 2017 season. But now John Fox’s team sits 1-3 and they need some kind of spark. Could Trubisky be that spark? We don’t know just yet. But we saw flashes of what he could be in the preseason. The funny thing is, Bears fans want to see him play and his depth chart status from the start of the season has him one play away from having to take over the QB duties.

“It’s time to take the Bears hat and headset off the rookie and give him his helmet.” So that leads me to my next thought. If he’s not ready to play, then why is he the backup? He might not be ready, but what happens if he is ready? We won’t know until we see him in live action. Trubisky is like that new pair of shoes you get right before summer. You want to keep them in the box so they don’t get scuffed up. But your not wearing them out and about, preventing people from seeing how fly you are. It’s time to take the Bears hat and headset off the rookie and give him his helmet. Eventually, if things keep going the way they are going, not only will the Bears keep losing games, but they will start losing the fans’ attention as well. This can’t be a money issue because the NFL is a results business. If a guy is not cutting it then, as Fox would say, “Next man up.” GMs and coaches never want to admit their mistakes. But, on this one, why not own up to it and move on.

“I believe he will give the Bears a better shot at winning games with his skill set.” Trubisky is a rookie and he’s going to make his fair share of mistakes. But I believe he will give the Bears a better shot at winning games with his skill set. The longer he sits on the sidelines slows down his growth as a player. Practice is a great place to learn. But games are so vital to the success of any player. With the long layoff between Thursday’s game and the Vikings, it gives the Bears coaching staff enough time to get the rookie comfortable with a game plan that works for him and the offense. If I had to say something to Glennon on behalf of Bears Nation, it would be this: Hey Mike, it’s not you. It’s all of the Bears fans around the world. Their hearts have been set on finding the QB to fall in love with and he was the 2nd overall pick in the 2017 draft. They were hoping that you could be the bridge to the rookie. But now it’s time to build a new bridge with Trubisky. It might take a little time, Bears fans. But we been waiting since 1985, so what’s a few more precious seconds on the clock, right?

#BearDown,

JP